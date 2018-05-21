Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition Out Now on Xbox Game Preview - News

Bandai Namco and Larian Studios have announced Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition is available now on the Xbox One via Xbox Game Preview.

Players will be able to play the first three hours of the game for free with Xbox Game Preview. Players will then be able to purchase the game and unlock the entire First Act. The First Act includes 20 hours of gameplay.

Progress made during Xbox Game Preview will be carried over to the full version when it launches.

Divinity: Original Sin II - Definitive Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in August. It is currently available for Windows PC.

