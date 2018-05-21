3D Shoot ’Em Up Omnibion War Announced for Steam - News

Publisher 1C Company and Chilean developer Crazy Bullet Studio have announced a 3D shoot ’em up sci-fi action game, Omnibion War, for Windows PC via Steam.



View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

5 years have passed since the victory of the Coalition of United Colonies over the Omnigans. But the fragile times of peace and prosperity were again disrupted. Once CUC allies, The Hellhounds now unleash chaos and violence throughout the galaxy. They will stop at nothing in order to gain control of Omnibion, a powerful ancient device created by the Omnigans.

Become Jaeden, ace pilot of the late “Icarus” squad and strap yourself in as you again fire up the mighty engines of the A.A.V.G. gunship. Its immense firepower and the ability to rapidly transform between a space jet and a flying mech make it the humanity’s most advanced fighting machine. Take full advantage of its destructive potential and put your pilot skills to the test against the incoming Hellhound hordes in various parts of the galaxy. Diverse mission objectives will take you to the vacuum of space, lava deserts or underwater worlds of distant planets. Load up your guns and upgrade your mech as you fight to save the galaxy once and for all!

Key Features:

Use the transforming abilities of your A.A.V.G. (Automatic Artillery of Variable Geometry).

Take down thousands of enemies and mighty bosses, both in space and on various planets.

Complete various mission objectives – protect, destroy, rescue and more.

Gain experience points to access new weapons, upgrades and special attacks.

Enjoy the retro vibe in two game modes – rail shooter and free flight.

