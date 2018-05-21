Call of Duty VP and GM Discusses Lack of Campaign in Black Ops IIII - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 20 hours ago / 596 Views
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will not feature a single player campaign. It will instead have a range of solo missions that focus on Specialist characters. The solo missions are set between Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 3.
Call of Duty executive VP and GM Robert Kostich discussed this decision with GameSpot.
"As we go forward [through the year], fans are going to learn a lot about the story that is embedded in this game," said Kostich. "Look, it's not a dedicated campaign like it was in the past. We're telling stories differently this year. We think our community is going to love this game from end to end, because it has so much to offer.
"The core focus of it, I don't think that's going to be a problem really. I think what our community is going to love at the end of the day comes down to the gameplay and the fun you have with it. And I think that's what this game is going to have in spades. This is a little different from what we've done in the past."
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
"Look, it's not a dedicated campaign like it was in the past. We're telling stories differently this year. We think our community is going to love this game from end to end, because it has so much to offer." Translation: We can't add loot boxes into a campaign mode without looking like douchebags, so instead, we cut the campaign. Don't worry though, the extra skins and weapon variants you get from loot boxes, can be used in these solo missions.
Nothing is ever a good PR statement if you have to start it with "Look".
Yeah copying Battlefield with the mini stories. Why can't you just continue the story of David Mason like we have wanted for 6 years now? Is it that hard? Or give us a remastered Bo1&2 singleplayer. Why has none of this crossed their minds once in development. Let me catch Activision releasing MW4 next year without a campaign, that will 100% be the end of the road for them. You can't call it BO4 just because it features the exact same Specialists from BO3. The campaign is the games identity, and this game has no campaign.
I'm torn on both sides of this issue. On one hand I've never actually completed a CoD campaign and generally go straight to the multiplayer - on the other, I feel like I'm getting less value for my purchase omitting a large chunk of the game. But then look at Titanfall. The first game was brilliant as a multiplayer only game - but when they added a single player campaign in the sequel, the multiplayer suffered.
That feeling when im part of a handful of people that only play CoD for the campaign. Community must have been bery vocal about not needing a campaign, which is a shame as I grew up playing CoD1 and 2s campaigns a lot.
Look, it's not a guaranteed purchase like it was in the past. I will be doing something different and closing my wallet. I think my bank account is going to love this game from end to end because it has so much less to offer me as an individual.
Translation: "Look I know we 'effed up but please buy our game! We need your money to feed our exorbitant yacht party addictions!"
Well it's gamers have certainly has an effect if the VP has to make a statement. I like how he says "this year" so hopefully the next one in line has a campaign in the works. BFV and EA will heavily try and shame activision by announcing "the most killer campaign ever in vdieo game history" or some shit, once again as was the case with BF1's shift to what gamers wanted, shove it to the out of touch corporate fools at Activision.
