Call of Duty VP and GM Discusses Lack of Campaign in Black Ops IIII

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will not feature a single player campaign. It will instead have a range of solo missions that focus on Specialist characters. The solo missions are set between Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 3.

Call of Duty executive VP and GM Robert Kostich discussed this decision with GameSpot.





"As we go forward [through the year], fans are going to learn a lot about the story that is embedded in this game," said Kostich. "Look, it's not a dedicated campaign like it was in the past. We're telling stories differently this year. We think our community is going to love this game from end to end, because it has so much to offer.

"The core focus of it, I don't think that's going to be a problem really. I think what our community is going to love at the end of the day comes down to the gameplay and the fun you have with it. And I think that's what this game is going to have in spades. This is a little different from what we've done in the past."

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

