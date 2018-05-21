Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Design Director Teases Return of Nuketown Map - News

/ 365 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Treyarch game design director David Vonderhaar has teased on Twitter that the map Nuketown will be returning Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.

Vuew the multiplayer teaser trailer here and read information on the game here.

Remember that time you made Nuketown. Oh. Right. Remember that 2nd and 3rd and ... — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) May 20, 2018

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles