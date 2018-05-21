Pokémon GO to Add Kanto Alolan Forms From From Sun and Moon - News

Pokémon GO is getting an update that will be adding the Alolan forms of Pokémon from the Kanto region first seen in Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, announced Niantic.

"Sunny days are ahead," reads a blod post from Niantic. "Whether your forecast calls for rain or shine, we’re celebrating all around the world by introducing some special Pokémon from the tropical Alola region to Pokémon GO. Get ready for some of the Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region to appear in their Alolan forms!

"These unique variants were first seen in the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon video games, and they will make their way to Pokémon GO in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for news related to this exciting change—and don’t forget to tell your friends! Stay safe, and happy exploring!"

