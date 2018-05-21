Quad Fighter K Switch Release Date Revealed - News

/ 323 Views

by, posted 21 hours ago

Publisher Aksys Games announced the retro shoot ’em up, Quad Fighter K, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 31.

For those who need more retro 4-player local co-op shooters on the #Switch and in your life, Quad Fighter K comes out May 31st! Keep an eye on the Nintendo eShop for this glorious game. pic.twitter.com/ejhl23k0Fw — Aksys Games (@aksysgames) May 21, 2018

Here is an overview of the game:

In the far distant future, a mysterious alien race set its sights on nothing less than the conquest of the Earth and the total annihilation of the human race. To counteract this threat the nations of Earth formed the EDC (Earth Defense Corps) and launched an all-out counter attack. Despite humanity’s best efforts, the alien invaders superior technology proved too much to overcome and they took over most of the planet.

However, before all hope was lost the remnants of mankind came into possession of alien artifacts that would allow it to launch one last desperate assault.

At this point, the enemy forces were already at the doorstep of EDC headquarters, and Earth was bound to fall… With limited recourse left, they came up with the final plan; attack the enemy headquarters with all they have. With help from “Dr. AKEMI” the plan was to destroy the central core of the alien base.

With enemy forces at the gates of the last fortress of the EDC and the fate of the planet hanging in the balance, the leaders of Earth's forces decide on a desperate course of action: throw everything they had left at the enemy's headquarters. With the help of the erratically brilliant "Dr. AKEMI," the goal is no less than the destruction of the very heart of the alien stronghold.

Key Features:

It’s Dangerous to Go Alone – The alien forces are an overwhelming force, but one you don’t have to face alone. Bring along three friends and face the alien hordes with local co-op play!

– The alien forces are an overwhelming force, but one you don’t have to face alone. Bring along three friends and face the alien hordes with local co-op play! It’s not Retro, it’s Timeless – With 8-bit graphics and a focus on pure arcade shooting action, Quad Fighter K harkens back to the times when it was all about you (and perhaps a couple of friends), a quarter, and lightning-fast reflexes.

– With 8-bit graphics and a focus on pure arcade shooting action, Quad Fighter K harkens back to the times when it was all about you (and perhaps a couple of friends), a quarter, and lightning-fast reflexes. Quad Fighter Powers, ACTIVATE! – Do your best work solo, or unleash real damage by linking your ship with a teammate to crush your foes and save the planet. Unlock different attacks by connecting your ship with your allies.

– Do your best work solo, or unleash real damage by linking your ship with a teammate to crush your foes and save the planet. Unlock different attacks by connecting your ship with your allies. Should I Stay or Should I Go? – Whether you’re gaming at home or on the run, thanks to the mighty morphing powers of the Nintendo Switch, you can take out the alien hordes threatening our alternate Earth whenever, wherever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

