Sword Art Online VR: Lovely Honey Days Announced for iOS and Android

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced "virtual reality adventure where you can enjoy a sweet life with Asuna," Sword Art Online VR: Lovely Honey Days, for iOS and Android. It will launch in Japan in 2018. Episode 1 will be free, while Episode 2 to 7 will be individually priced.





Here is an overview of the game:



Feel the Breath of Asuna Before Your Very Eyes

Sword Art Online heroine Asuna appears in a smartphone virtual reality app that you can interact with. Players become Kirito and can interact with Asuna in seven different situations, from the beach to the hot springs, a quest, and more. Communicate well with Asuna, and you may even be able to see her in certain poses and scenes…

Take Pictures in “Relaxation Mode”

For each situation, you can trigger “Relaxation Mode” during your interactions with Asuna. Take pictures of Asuna from various angles. Don’t miss the expressions and gestures that Asuna will only show Kirito.

Chat with Asuna in “Chat Mode”

Chat with Asuna through the app’s built-in “Chat Mode.” While chatting with Asuna, decide when to meet up together in VR Mode.

Asuna – Anywhere, Anytime

Sword Art Online VR: Lovely Honey Days can also be played with VR Mode disabled. Even when you’re outside, Asuna will appear in your smartphone and you can spend time with her.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

