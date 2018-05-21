Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Sells an Estimated 288,556 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The action RPG from publisher Bandai Namco and developer Level-5 - Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - sold 288,556 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending March 24, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 99,567 units sold (35%), compared to 86,951 units sold in the US (30%) and 55,926 units in Japan (19%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 13,466 units in the UK, 13,279 units in Germany, and 24,119 units in France.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom released worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 23.

