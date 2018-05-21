Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Sells an Estimated 288,556 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 280 Views
The action RPG from publisher Bandai Namco and developer Level-5 - Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - sold 288,556 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending March 24, 2018.
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom released worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 23.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.
Comments