The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Gets Cinematic Trailer

posted 4 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks has released the cinematic trailer for the upcoming The Elder Scrolls Online expansion - Summerset.

Here is an overview:

Summerset Isle is a land like no other in Tamriel, and its beauty and ancient history stands ready to be explored by you and your allies in The Elder Scrolls Online’s latest Chapter. Experience the wonder and spectacle of the home of the High Elves and uncover the dangers and mysteries that lie in store. Prepare yourself for a new adventure on the Isle of Summerset!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 5 and for Windows PC on May 21.

