WipEout Omega Collection VR Demo Out Now on PS4

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a demo with PlayStation VR support for WipEout Omega Collection.
"You have been awaiting your opportunity to finally climb into the cockpit of a AG ship, and now you can with our new WipEout Omega Collection demo," said Sony XDev senior producer John McLaughlin.
"With your 4k display, you can race either in glorious native 4K with HDR, or if you have a PS VR headset you can sample the acclaimed VR mode for Wipeout. In VR you will really feel like you are racing in the future at speeds over 700KPH.
"Select from the traditional Feisar ship, or the new Feisar VR ship and try a single race on two different tracks from HD and 2048 modes.
"Experience the twists and turns and the blinding sunset of Vineta K from Wipeout HD. Then take on the speed fest with stomach churning vertical drops and jumps that that is Altima from Wipeout 2048."
WipEout Omega Collection is currently available on the PlayStation 4 with PlayStation VR support.
It's a must. If you have PSVR and don't have this game you might as well take a hammer to your headset.
It's a must even without the headset come on give this game some love.
It's definitely getting love, that's for sure. I was a bit disappointed tbh before the VR patch came out for the 40 euro price tag, very similar to the ps3 ports just wrapped in a nicer menu but the VR patch brought it up to a 10 and I'd honestly have paid the price again. Going by Xdevs EU twitter, that week of the patch drop they got mad praise.
On PS4 pro it''s also playable in sweet 4k 60FPS and it also features wipeout 2048. Unfortunately this game doesn't sell as many units as it should. This game and RE7 are really good showcases of what VR has to offer.
I am a PSVR owner and that was the first game I tried, guess good shoot here
