Dragon Ball FighterZ Fused Zamasu and SSGSS Vegito DLC Launches May 31 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced the Fused Zamasu and SSGSS Vegito DLC for Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch on May 31.

A new battle of gods is about to begin in Dragon Ball FighterZâ€¦Here come SSJSS Vegito and a sneak peek of the dramatic scene with Fused Zamasu!

Both Fused Zamasu and SSGS Vegito DLC will be available on the 31st of May as stand-alone or in the FighterZ Pass. pic.twitter.com/2tkWjuN0ln — BANDAI NAMCO Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) May 21, 2018

The DLC is apart of the FighterZ Pass or can be purchased separately.

