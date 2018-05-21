West of Loathing Gets Switch Release Date - News

Developer Asymmetric announced the Nintendo Switch version of stick figure RPG West of Loathing, will launch via the eShop on May 31 for $11.

Here is an overview of the game:

West of Loathing is a single-player slapstick comedy adventure role-playing game set in the wild west of the Kingdom of Loathing universe. Its gameplay is a hybrid of point-and-click adventure and open-world RPG. The stick-figure characters advance through branching narratives and engage in tactical turn-based combat. Graphically, it transforms KoL’s hand-drawn art style into a 3D diorama (think Paper Mario) replete with animation, sound, and music.

Leave your family farm and head West to find your fortune! Traverse snake-infested gulches, punch skeletons wearing cowboy hats, grapple with demon cows, and investigate a wide variety of disgusting spittoons. Charm your way out of trouble as a silver-tongued Snake Oiler, plumb the refried mysteries of the cosmos as a wise and subtle Beanslinger, or let your fists do the talking as a fierce Cow Puncher. Explore a vast open world and encounter a “colorful” cast of characters, some of whom are good, many of whom are bad, and a few of whom are ugly.

Key Features:

A sprawling open world

Quests, puzzles, and mysteries galore

Dozens of NPCs and hundreds of enemies

Nearly 100 unique locations to explore

Thousands of jokes, gags, and goofs

Liberal use of the Oxford comma

Lush hand-drawn black and white graphics

Crunchy turn-based combat (but only if you want it)

Over 60 hats

Disreputable saloons

Several gulches

A drunken horse

