Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Para Bellum Launches in June - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft announced Operation Para Bellum for Rainbow Six Siege will launch next month. It adds a new map, called Villa, set in the Italian countryside, as well as two Italian G.I.S. Operators, Alibi and Maestro, and more.

View a video on Operation Para Bellum below:

"Operation Para Bellum introduces an Italian CTU to Rainbow Six Siege, including two new Operators with devious gadgets along with a new map set in a stately countryside villa. Alibi uses deceptive decoys to fool the attacking team, while Maestro sets up sturdy surveillance cameras that can shoot lasers. See how these gadgets work and get a head start with some new defensive strategies."



Rainbow Six Siege is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles