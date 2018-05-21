God of War Spends 5th Week Atop the UK Charts - News

God of War has topped the UK charts for a fifth, according to Chart-Track for the week ending May 19. The game is one week away from the six weeks The Last of Us spent at the top in 2013.

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition debuted in third place, the same position as the original did on the Wii U. However, sales are less than half of the Wii U version.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the month:

God of War FIFA 18 Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Far Cry 5 Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 Assassin's Creed Origins Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII

