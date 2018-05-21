Resident Evil 7: biohazard Cloud Version Announced for Switch - News

Capcom announced Resident Evil 7: biohazard is coming to the Nintendo Switch as Resident Evil 7: biohazard Cloud Version. It will launch in Japan on May 24.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard Cloud Version will run over the Ubitus cloud service and require an internet connection. It will release for 2,000 yen for access for 180 days.

Users can play up to 15 minutes of the game for free before deciding to purchase it.

