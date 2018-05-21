Resident Evil 7: biohazard Cloud Version Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 1,645 Views
Capcom announced Resident Evil 7: biohazard is coming to the Nintendo Switch as Resident Evil 7: biohazard Cloud Version. It will launch in Japan on May 24.
View the announcement trailer below:
Resident Evil 7: biohazard Cloud Version will run over the Ubitus cloud service and require an internet connection. It will release for 2,000 yen for access for 180 days.
Users can play up to 15 minutes of the game for free before deciding to purchase it.
Nothing says "Play anywhere" like a constant online connection. Keep trying, Capcom; one of these days, you'll figure it out.
Maybe cloud gaming titles can be an OPTION when you're around wifi.
Capcom has ported games to Switch already. Perhaps they don't want to make the investment porting this to Switch. Its also worth noting the visual fidelity running off the cloud will be much greater than Switch could do natively. So its a compromise with some benefits.
- 0
And we aren't even sure it would be possible to make a decent port of this to Switch, I guess some users prefer that this game never got ported and them complain about Capcom not porting.
- -6
@DonFerrari. Doom was ported to the Switch and Wolfenstein TNC too. Those games have similar requitements with RE7, even less if we consider the gameplay is significantly slower. Just tone down the effects and make it 30fps. Making it cloud-based is a half-assed solution anyway.
- +2
I love all the negatives to pointing Switch isn't a powerful HW. But ok, let's go to it. The visuals on RE7 are already quite toned down on PS4, so besides cutting the FPS to half (which funnily enough is what Nintendo fans usually says is the most important thing to keep, 60fps) the IQ degradation would probably be to high for a good end result.
- -5
Oh please Don stop, you are talking nonsense. RE7 is not all that demanding, it doesn't hold a candle to Wolfenstein 2. And it is designed to be highly scalable for PSVR support. It could run and look better than Wolfenstein 2 or Doom, both of which people have been comfortable with and praising.
Capcom is just being extremely cheap and lazy. This way, they don't have to port or distribute, they just stream it to you. They could port it, and it would probably turn out quite good. Capcom is just too busy seeing what it can get away with to put in the effort.
Stop. Defending. This.
- +4
Imaging if Capcom made all the right decisions with their games. I would probably have 3-5 more games in my collection right now.
Yep, Capcom actually makes good games, but they're just so unbelievably dumb they make it borderline impossible for me to buy them.
- +1
You can only buy 180 days access? ewww!!!!!!
Leave it to Capcom to find a way to completely fuck up one of the most logical Switch ports. They really are the worst in the industry.
Not at all.
- +1
I'm very sorry to say you are wrong. They are not the worst in the industry as long as EA and Activision exist. I wish you were right.
- +7
Well cloud gaming is one way to not deal with the switch's specs.
Too bad it kills completely the concept of "Play Anywhere".
- +1
All gaming experiences on Switch should beholden to "Play Anywhere"?
- +1
You have the alternative of not playing at all if you want to be restricted by Switch power...
- -5
Man, this game in switch would have easily reached one million sales in a short time and probably more than 2 million in sales for life. How is it that Capcom prefers to go for this option instead of trying to make a good port where he would earn much more money?
This is just straight up disgusting to see, from Capcom of all companies.
Lol Switch, way too weak. Looks like it'll never get good third party support.
"Lol Switch, way too weak"
On the plus side, it's insanely portable. No need for a constant electrical connection.
- 0
I would actually like to see good cloud gaming service on Switch. The platform has a small number of core games, has limited capabilities, and porting games to it can evidently require extra work. So cloud gaming could quickly add value to Switch.
Wouldn't Nvidia be a much better Cloud Gaming partner for the Tegra device "Nintendo Switch" than Ubitus? In docked mode it could access "Geforce Now (Shield)" with its included games and "Geforce Now (PC/Mac)" with compatible PC-games you own/buy: https://www.nvidia.de/shield/games/#library https://www.nvidia.de/geforce/products/geforce-now/mac-pc/supported-games/ Future 5G-revisions of the Switch could also offer that on the go.
That is an alternative for weaker HW.
If Outlast is on Switch, this can, too. Bias?
- 0
Anything could be anywhere, now is it worth the effort for the end result? Considering what is running on base PS4 I don't see Switch version being competent. But yes let's keep bashing Capcom.
- +1
So, you are telling me that PSVR is more worth their while than the Switch? Keep defending this awful practice, and company.
- +1
They had like over 1M players on PSVR and I'm quite sure Sony have paid some incentive for them to take it. Also PSVR immersion for a RE7 game makes much more sense than playing it on the bus. Because guess what, they are bringing Switch version.
Call me biased but get the need to downvote because you disagree with the answer.
- +1
Apparently 1m PSVR > 18m Switch owners. Clever Capcom being clever. And what makes you think it was me that downvoted you?
- +1
Are you bad at math?
I said 1M people played it on PSVR (even though it was at lower than 2M sales). Would Switch version sell 1M more if there was a physical release instead of the stream?
- +1
RE4 on Wii sold 2M. Easily.
- 0
RE4 was an easy port for a 100M userbase, but as I said I asked you if you think Switch physical would grant 1M extra sales compared to the idea they are proposing. Because you complained about the PSVR compatibility that Sony certainly helped fund (since they got a 1 year exclusivity deal) and no Switch. So let's say 1M more RE7 were sold because of PSVR, and already will have Switch cloud... would a Switch physical add another 1M?
- 0
2m would be a lock
- 0
1m*
- 0
So you are saying that If you launch a physical version of the "already released" cloud version (considering it will release this week) it will sell another 1M (that is only physical version, after the cloud have already released and played for let's say 2-6 months)?
- 0
