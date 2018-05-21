Square Enix producer on Star Ocean 6: 'Please Wait A Little Longer' - News

Square Enix producer Shuichi Kobayashi during a Star Ocean Program live stream at Star Ocean Fes 2018 said to be patient about Star Ocean 6.

"I understand, I know what else everyone would like to hear, but speaking frankly, it’s not that simple to make," said Kobayashi. "If it could be made without tri-Ace, then surely it would possible. But that’s not the case, is it? I’m saying please wait a little longer. Won’t you please wait a little longer?”





"Please keep faith in us as we continue with Anamnesis. I’ll also do my best. That’s all I can say today, but I believe that everyone’s support will empower us to work hard."

The last game in the series, Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness, released in 2016.

