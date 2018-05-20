Sekai Project Announces 'My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!?' for Switch

/ 653 Views

At Anime Central 2018, Sekai Project has announced it will be bringing My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? to Nintendo Switch. This marks the company's first visual novel release for the console.

Here's a description of the game:

My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!?

──That summer, I met the mermaid you…

Our protagonist lives out in the city but one summer decides to return to his rural hometown and it is there he once again meets his childhood friend, Ion… who is now a mermaid!?

Soon after he also meets Petakko, a mermaid who has lost her memory and Rin, a priestess who looks after mermaids but also has a split personality. It is these encounters that brings our protagonist in contact with the legend surrounding mermaid.

Together with Ion, who is at the center of this mysterious legend, as well as Petakko and Rin, our protagonist’s strange summer vacation begins…

My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? is the first new release specifically targeting the Nintendo Switch™ platform. This version features enhancements over the original, mobile version including new scenario content, Live2D animation and a new opening theme sung by the three main heroines of the game