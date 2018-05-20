Open World Horror Game Welcome to Hanwell Out Now on PS4 - News

The open world horror game from Nathan Seedhouse, Welcome to Hanwell, is available now on the PlayStation 4. It originally released for Windows PC via Steam in October 2017.

Here is an overview of the game:

Open World Horror

Welcome to Hanwell, once a safe haven from the horrors of the world, now a cesspit of anomalous scum. Explore a dense open world of terror, every building a unique location with it's own story to tell. Strung together by the remenants of Hanwell.

Hanwell

There is something deeply unsettling about Hanwell. Unexplained noises, something in the corner of your eye or laying just beyond the shadows create an atmosphere that will keep you constantly on edge.



Monsters, known in the game as Anomalies, roam the streets. They occasionally get into the once protected buildings. What you do with them is up to you, be resourceful and pick up whatever you can find in order to fight them, if you think you can handle it. Or run. And don't look back.



There is an entire city to explore, featuring different environments each more distinct than the last. From residential homes, old English pubs, parks, stores, supermarkets and government buildings, all the way to the infamous HCPP research center. Each location holds its own backstory, leading to your arrival. Upon which there will always be something happening.

The Hanwell Council of Public Protection

When the anomalies first emerged, the Hanwell Council of Public Protection (HCPP) was formed to keep residents safe.



Providing equipment and expertise on prevention and preparation. With the help of the HCPP, Hanwell became one of the safest, if most inconvenient places on the planet. But the council has fallen, you try to carry on as normal, but failing equipment and lack of warning has become a major issue. In addition to this, you are being stalked by a mysterious individual who seems to be everywhere.



The rest of the world closed the gates and left Hanwell to rot. Thus begins your journey...

Warning!

This game contains flashing images which may have an adverse on people suffering from photosensitive epilepsy.

