INSOMNIA: The Ark Gets Dystopian World Trailer - News

by, posted 14 hours ago

Studio MONO has released a new trailer for upcoming action RPG, INSOMNIA: The Ark called dystopian world.

Here is an overview of the game:

INSOMNIA is a complex story-driven RPG that takes place on a colossal space metropolis brimming with the secrets of a long-gone civilization. Develop your character, explore lovingly handcrafted locations, interact with peculiar NPCs and factions, craft equipment and try to stay alive.



You awaken on Object 6 - a retro-futuristic space station set on a 400-year journey in search of a new home. Stricken with a rare psychological disease, you have to uncover macabre secrets and the truth behind humanity’s journey to the ghost-like Evacuation Point.

Exploration is rewarding…and dangerous

Search for valuable technology and resources in the confines of Object 6. Pay attention - INSOMNIA’s nuanced world can conceal unexpected quests from treacherous characters, as well as savage enemies and deadly hazards. Hunger, thirst, fatigue and hostile environments will be your main companions throughout this journey.

Strategic real-time combat

INSOMNIA features both close and ranged combat, as well as destroyable covers. Choose your gear wisely - every armor and weapon type in the game has its own tactical virtues and shortcomings.

Personalized journey

Break free from character classes and unwanted grind with a flexible perk system combined with a huge amount of craftable items and equipment for an experience unique to every player.

Your choices matter

INSOMNIA offers an intricate, non-linear storyline with ‘points of no return’. Navigate a system of thorny relations with characters and factions and make tough decisions that affect the game world. Each major problem can be solved using a variety of different (and sometimes unexpected) solutions.

A rich universe

Experience the game’s rich lore through retro-futuristic noir visuals with elements of dieselpunk. Witness man-made apocalyptic landscapes imbued with a dark noir jazz soundtrack and echoes of a decaying civilization.

INSOMNIA: The Ark will launch for Windows PC via steam in 2018.

