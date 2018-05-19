Age of Wonders: Planetfall Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios have announced strategy game Age of Wonders: Planetfall for consoles and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

"We’re thrilled to finally announce our latest endeavor alongside Paradox," said Triumph Studios CEO Lennart Sas. "Age of Wonders: Planetfall is roughly three years into development, running on a new generation of our multi-platform Creator Engine. While the setting is new, we’re confident that Age of Wonders fans will feel right at home exploring the remnants of the Star Union. Our aim is to make a game that greatly expands upon its predecessors, and still employs the core principles that made Age of Wonders such a success."

Age of Wonders: Planetfall is the new strategy game from Triumph Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Age of Wonders series, bringing all the exciting strategic turn-based combat and in-depth empire building of its predecessors to space in an all-new sci-fi setting.



Emerge from the cosmic dark age of a fallen galactic empire to craft a new future for your people. Explore the planetary ruins and encounter other surviving factions that have each evolved in their own way, as you unravel the history of a shattered civilization. Fight, build, negotiate and technologically advance your way to utopia, in a deep single player campaign, on random maps and against friends in multiplayer.

Strategic Turn-Based Sci-Fi Combat – Perfect your combat strategy in intense turn-based battles that offer tactical challenges, a large cast of races, units with customizable weapons, and destructible environments.

– Perfect your combat strategy in intense turn-based battles that offer tactical challenges, a large cast of races, units with customizable weapons, and destructible environments. Discover a Rich Science Fiction World – Uncover the history of the fallen galactic empire as you explore lush landscapes, and experience the emergent story. Encounter NPC factions and rival houses, and discover hidden technologies that can strengthen your society and give you advantage over enemies.

– Uncover the history of the fallen galactic empire as you explore lush landscapes, and experience the emergent story. Encounter NPC factions and rival houses, and discover hidden technologies that can strengthen your society and give you advantage over enemies. Planetary Empire Building – Create your own unique House, and build prosperous colonies through economic specializations of planetary sectors and governing doctrines.

– Create your own unique House, and build prosperous colonies through economic specializations of planetary sectors and governing doctrines. Multiple Paths to Victory – Achieve your end goals through conquest, diplomacy or doomsday technologies. Engrossing options with NPC factions and rival Houses won’t make the decisions easy!

