Antigraviator Release Date Revealed, PC Launch Trailer Released

Iceberg Interactive announced Antigraviator will launch for Windows PC via Steam on June 6 and later this year on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the Windows PC launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the year 2210, racing has evolved far beyond its expected limits. New terraforming capabilities paired with scientific breakthroughs in the field of antigravity have given birth to a new spectacle: the Antigraviator intergalactic tournament.



Race perpetually on exquisitely detailed stages, full of light-speed danger, chaos and mayhem. Guide your Grav in three gameplay modes across four different worlds with three tracks each. These dynamic courses come to life, while pushing the power of Unity to the limit.



Challenge your friends in the fiercely competitive multiplayer modes, either online or in split-screen mode. Race yourself to the top of the worldwide leaderboard and earn special ranked skins.



Sabotage your fellow racers by activating hover mines, creating a rockslide to cause tunnels to collapse, firing missiles from rocket launchers along the track, and many more malicious tricks.



Customize your Grav to your heart’s content, but choose wisely: deciding on one upgrade may mean compromising on another. Strategically tailor-make your Grav to gain the upper hand in races or face the crushing prospect of defeat. In addition to the customization options, unlockable skins will be available free of charge.



In this futuristic high-octane racing game, defying gravity is the least of your concerns.

Key Features:



No speed limit!

Play the single player campaign to unlock new parts, ships and skins

Race your friends with local split-screen multiplayer for up to 4 players

Challenge anybody in online multiplayer mode with rankings and leaderboards

Use environmental traps to overtake your opponents

Power-ups and boosts allow you to become top of the leaderboard

Ship customization gives you an edge over the opposition

Four beautifully created sci-fi worlds, each with three dynamic courses

Stunning realistic 3D graphics powered by Unity

Soundtrack featuring 15 intense tracks that will enhance your racing experience

