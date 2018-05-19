Square Enix Trademarks Outriders - News

Square Enix has filed a trademark in the European Union IP Office for Outriders.

The publisher has yet to announce any game with the title Outriders. It could have something to do with the collaboration with Bulletstorm developer People Can Fly.

What do you think Outriders could be?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

