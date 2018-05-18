Hideo Kojima Working on Death Stranding E3 2018 Trailer

Hideo Kojima Working on Death Stranding E3 2018 Trailer - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,438 Views

Hideo Kojima has revealed on Twitter that he is working on the E3 2018 trailer for Death Stranding. This will be the first video for Death Stranding since The Game Awards 2017 in December 2017.

Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments

estebxx
estebxx (1 day ago)

I just realized we are less than a month away from E3, every year seems to go by faster and faster.

  • +7
Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (1 day ago)

Blink and you're old.

  • +4
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (22 hours ago)

It does when you have had so many great games coming out. :)

  • 0
ZODIARKrebirth
ZODIARKrebirth (1 day ago)

hope to get more information about the game

  • +4
WhatATimeToBeAlive
WhatATimeToBeAlive (2 days ago)

I didn't know that Kojima was so fluent with English. I've only heard him speak Japanese if I remember correctly.

  • +3
RespectDecena
RespectDecena (1 day ago)

He said "I love you Jeff" in English during the game awards once.

  • +2
ZS
ZS (1 day ago)

He does speak English, he has two official twitter accounts, one is in Japanese and the other one is in English, he often retweets/double post his tweets from both accounts in both languages. His Japanese language account has about 600k followers whilst his English language account has 2.5m followers.

  • 0
Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (1 day ago)

writes fluently english, but does not speak it fluently

  • +4
adisababa
adisababa (1 day ago)

It might be his PR manager, I guess. He probably writes the tweets for Kojima maybe.

  • 0
Hiku
Hiku (1 day ago)

He has an assistant who translates and (I think) also tweets for him. I forgot her name but she has her own Twitter account as well. I think she just translates his Japanese tweets into English. While Kojima knows English, if his English tweets look perfectly fluent and grammatically correct, it's probably not him tweeting.

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (17 hours ago)

Nanomachines.

  • 0
Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (1 day ago)

Can't wait to get even more confused about the story :P

  • +2
Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (21 hours ago)

What is there to dislike in this comment? I really don't understand people on this site sometimes. lol

  • +6
Vertigo-X
Vertigo-X (18 hours ago)

It's saying something that could be interpreted to be bad about a PS exclusive. I mean, it's true. The little we've learned about this game has resulted in more questions than answers so far.

  • +4
KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (9 hours ago)

E3-Highlight with "The Last of Us 2", i think :)

  • +1
VAMatt
VAMatt (1 day ago)

Honestly, I'm getting tired of hearing about this game. Show some real gameplay, or GTFO.

  • +1

Comments below voting threshold

tripenfall
tripenfall (1 day ago)

Playstation 5 launch game I reckon

  • -8
2zosteven
2zosteven (1 day ago)

late ps4 game...… ps5 remaster

  • +6
Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (17 hours ago)

hopefully PS5 will offer enhanced BC just like XBO X

  • +1