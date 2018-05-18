Hideo Kojima Working on Death Stranding E3 2018 Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,438 Views
Hideo Kojima has revealed on Twitter that he is working on the E3 2018 trailer for Death Stranding. This will be the first video for Death Stranding since The Game Awards 2017 in December 2017.
Working on E3 trailer. Today marks the day that Ian Curtis passed away. pic.twitter.com/9HgjuOqDQN— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 18, 2018
Due to the technical issues, this time Iâ€™m having sunlight filtering through trees just outside of the â€œwindowâ€ instead of biting an â€œappleâ€ to do my editing. pic.twitter.com/Bb3W8yNicE— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 18, 2018
Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.
I just realized we are less than a month away from E3, every year seems to go by faster and faster.
Blink and you're old.
- +4
It does when you have had so many great games coming out. :)
- 0
hope to get more information about the game
I didn't know that Kojima was so fluent with English. I've only heard him speak Japanese if I remember correctly.
He said "I love you Jeff" in English during the game awards once.
- +2
He does speak English, he has two official twitter accounts, one is in Japanese and the other one is in English, he often retweets/double post his tweets from both accounts in both languages. His Japanese language account has about 600k followers whilst his English language account has 2.5m followers.
- 0
writes fluently english, but does not speak it fluently
- +4
It might be his PR manager, I guess. He probably writes the tweets for Kojima maybe.
- 0
He has an assistant who translates and (I think) also tweets for him. I forgot her name but she has her own Twitter account as well. I think she just translates his Japanese tweets into English. While Kojima knows English, if his English tweets look perfectly fluent and grammatically correct, it's probably not him tweeting.
- 0
Nanomachines.
- 0
Can't wait to get even more confused about the story :P
What is there to dislike in this comment? I really don't understand people on this site sometimes. lol
- +6
It's saying something that could be interpreted to be bad about a PS exclusive. I mean, it's true. The little we've learned about this game has resulted in more questions than answers so far.
- +4
E3-Highlight with "The Last of Us 2", i think :)
Honestly, I'm getting tired of hearing about this game. Show some real gameplay, or GTFO.
Comments below voting threshold
Playstation 5 launch game I reckon
- -8
late ps4 game...… ps5 remaster
- +6
hopefully PS5 will offer enhanced BC just like XBO X
- +1
