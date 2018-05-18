Hideo Kojima Working on Death Stranding E3 2018 Trailer - News

/ 1,438 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Hideo Kojima has revealed on Twitter that he is working on the E3 2018 trailer for Death Stranding. This will be the first video for Death Stranding since The Game Awards 2017 in December 2017.

Working on E3 trailer. Today marks the day that Ian Curtis passed away. pic.twitter.com/9HgjuOqDQN — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 18, 2018

Due to the technical issues, this time Iâ€™m having sunlight filtering through trees just outside of the â€œwindowâ€ instead of biting an â€œappleâ€ to do my editing. pic.twitter.com/Bb3W8yNicE — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 18, 2018

Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles