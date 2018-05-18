Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Gets Switch Launch Trailer - News

by, posted 2 days ago

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Tarsier Studios have released the launch trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Little Nightmares: Complete Edition.

View it below:

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

