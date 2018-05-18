Kingdom Hearts III Director Says Release Date Reveal Should Be 'Early Next Month' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 871 Views
Kingdom Hearts III director Tetsuya Nomura during the Kingdom Hearts III Premiere Event hosted by Square Enix revealed that the release date for the game should be revealed "early next month."
"Kingdom Hearts 3 is a title with many people working on it, so we are making final adjustments, but we are pretty firm on a certain date so we hope to reveal it next month," he added.
Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.
Thanks Eurogamer.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
so let E3 come, best time of the year
the release date may also be announced at the ochestra.
- +1
Oh man, really can't wait. This will stop people from repeating the cliched "this will come out in 10 years"
Well Square Enix brought that on themselves.
- 0
As expected.
The thumbnail looks like Woody's saying "Ahem!!".
Wow, they're wasting no time with this one unlike FFVII: Remake or FFXV (versus XIII). Seems like this game is getting worked on rather smoothly.
Release date revealed to be: September 2019. :lol:
6 Comments