Kingdom Hearts III Director Says Release Date Reveal Should Be 'Early Next Month' - News

by, posted 2 days ago

Kingdom Hearts III director Tetsuya Nomura during the Kingdom Hearts III Premiere Event hosted by Square Enix revealed that the release date for the game should be revealed "early next month."

"Kingdom Hearts 3 is a title with many people working on it, so we are making final adjustments, but we are pretty firm on a certain date so we hope to reveal it next month," he added.





Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018.

Thanks Eurogamer.

