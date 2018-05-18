Devolver Digital E3 2018 Showcase Set for June 10 - News

/ 479 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Devolver Digital announced Sony its showcase at E3 2018 will be held on Sunday, June 10. It will start at 8pm PT / 11pm ET.

Devolver Digital E3 Press Conference 2018



Sunday, June 10 @ 8PM Pacific



Apologies in advance. pic.twitter.com/z22K4L0bC1 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 18, 2018

If it is anything like their press conference last year it will be a strange show.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles