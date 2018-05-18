No Man’s Sky Next Update and Xbox One Version Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Hello Games announced the Next update and Xbox One version of No Man’s Sky will launch on July 24.

The Next update will add full multiplayer, including the ability to meet up with friends and strangers. You will be able to work together to survive, build bases, and more.

No Man’s Sky is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.



