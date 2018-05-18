Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Gets Switch, 3DS Trailer

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 813 Views

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch and 3DS versions of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker will launch for the Nintendo Switch and 3DS worldwide on July 13.

3 Comments

VAMatt
VAMatt (1 day ago)

This is one of my favorite Wii U games. I was hoping they'd launch a sequel soon, rather than a port. This is disappointing.

  • +1
Podings
Podings (1 day ago)

If this release does well, there's chance for a sequel. They sure would't do one based on the game's original performance alone. So this is at least a sign they aren't killing off the series. Be patient.

  • +1
VAMatt
VAMatt (17 hours ago)

I suppose that makes sense.

  • 0
Azzanation
Azzanation (11 hours ago)

I might pick this up on the Switch. First game was solid

  • 0
Podings
Podings (1 day ago)

So a Switch version IS coming? This wasn't actually revealed in the Direct.

  • 0