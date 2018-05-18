BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Launches June 22 in Europe - News

Publisher PQube announced BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on June 22 in Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, from legendary fighting game creators Arc System Works, sees multiple anime fighting series collide, as favourite characters from BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena, and RWBY clash for the very first time.

To completely refresh the experience for long-time BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, and Persona 4 Arena players – BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle introduces completely fresh mechanics and controls – keeping an experience that is still deep and strategic, while offering more accessibility to new players.

Designed from the ground up to create an exciting 2vs2 fighter – BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle once again delivers a hyper-fast 2D fighting experience, boasting incredible visuals, animation and effects with the quality and ferocity that have earned Arc System Works a reputation as the finest fighting game craftsmen in the world.

Key Features: The ultimate Anime Fighter Cross-Over – Pick freely from characters from BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena, and RWBY.

Real-time tag team action – Chose your favourite fighting duo – and then swap between them mid-battle to discover new strategies and combos.

– Chose your favourite fighting duo – and then swap between them mid-battle to discover new strategies and combos. Simple but deep controls – Controls that are easy enough for new players, with no complex inputs – but with sophisticated mechanics to satisfy even the most hardened fighting game veterans.

– Controls that are easy enough for new players, with no complex inputs – but with sophisticated mechanics to satisfy even the most hardened fighting game veterans. All new Story Mode – Experience an all new story which brings together, for the first time, your favorite characters from BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena, and RWBY.

– Experience an all new story which brings together, for the first time, your favorite characters from BlazBlue, Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena, and RWBY. Incredible online experience – Arc System Work bring their years of experience to bear on stable and slick online experience – allowing you to battle the best in the world with confidence.

– Arc System Work bring their years of experience to bear on stable and slick online experience – allowing you to battle the best in the world with confidence. From Zero to Hero in no time – Once again, Arc System Works provide new players with one of their trademark tutorial experiences, letting you get to grips with gameplay mechanics with ease!

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on May 31 in Japan and Asia, June 5 in North America, and June 22 in Europe.

