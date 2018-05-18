Cat Quest II: The Lupus Empire Announced for Switch, PS4, PC - News

The GentleBros has announced Cat Quest II: The Lupus Empire for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

We are excited to announced #CatQuest II as our next project! Reveal trailer coming soon! MEOW!#gamedev #NintendoSwitch #Steam #PS4 pic.twitter.com/BCHuCdubAe — The Gentlebros Games ðŸ± #CatQuest (@TheGentlebros) May 18, 2018

The reveal trailer is "coming soon."

The original Cat Quest is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.



