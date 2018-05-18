Super Sportmatchen Coming to Switch, PC on May 24 - News

posted 2 days ago

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Kaj Forell Video Game Brand announced Super Sportmatchen will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on May 24 in the US and Japan and June 1 in Japan for $14.99 / €14.99 / 1,680 yen.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to the world of Super Sportmatchen! Will you stand tall on the podium – or couch – and gloat as the winningest winner of all? Or will you wallow shamefully under the smug smirks of the winner?

Super Sportmatchen is an extreme local multiplayer experience that conjures nostalgia of days of yore where the victors are the digital athletes with the fastest fingers, the steadiest hands, and the wittiest trash talk! Choose from six world-class Sportmatchen athletes to compete in ten events for the honor of being named Champion of the Couch!ta

It’s only fitting that a sporting event this over-the-top have an announcer that is of equal caliber. We’re proud to announce that developer and Master of EXTREEEEME Tak Fujii will make his Sportmatchen debut as the game’s ringmaster!

Up to four players can go head-to-head in these AMAZING Sporting Events!

100M Dash – An old classic with a new twist! Don’t trip on your way to the finish line!

– An old classic with a new twist! Don’t trip on your way to the finish line! Ball Toss – Fun for all ages! Find the perfect angle, account for the wind, and toss your balls to the wall!

– Fun for all ages! Find the perfect angle, account for the wind, and toss your balls to the wall! Hoops – It’s an all-out battle for B-Ball supremacy! Stomp on heads, knock over your opponents, and sky over the competition for a slam dunk!

– It’s an all-out battle for B-Ball supremacy! Stomp on heads, knock over your opponents, and sky over the competition for a slam dunk! Capy Throw – Capybaras can fly! Launch your furry friend into the sky in a test of power, endurance, and composure! Don’t forget to stick the landing!

– Capybaras can fly! Launch your furry friend into the sky in a test of power, endurance, and composure! Don’t forget to stick the landing! 180M Hopp-Boll – Use impeccable timing to launch your Hopp-Boll ahead of your competitors while avoiding traps!

– Use impeccable timing to launch your Hopp-Boll ahead of your competitors while avoiding traps! River Dodge – Avoid logs, rocks, and crazy crayfish! Just how long can you last?!?

– Avoid logs, rocks, and crazy crayfish! Just how long can you last?!? Animal Feed – Never say Super Sportmatchen isn’t eco-friendly! Toss snacks to as many flying faunae as possible and build up multipliers for high scores!

– Never say Super Sportmatchen isn’t eco-friendly! Toss snacks to as many flying faunae as possible and build up multipliers for high scores! Wall Climb – Scale the Great Wall of Sportsmatchen while avoiding eggplants and heavy winds!

– Scale the Great Wall of Sportsmatchen while avoiding eggplants and heavy winds! Pillow Push – Sportsmatchen-sanctioned pillow wars! Push your opponent out of the ring or claim the center for your own to win!

– Sportsmatchen-sanctioned pillow wars! Push your opponent out of the ring or claim the center for your own to win! 250M Plint-Sprint – Not your grandpappy’s hurdles! Time your jumps perfectly to maintain your speed and sail to the finish line!

Sporting (hehe) charming, and lovingly handcrafted pixel art, gamers from the hardcore to the casual, from the spry youngster to the seasoned veteran, will be delighted by Sportmatchen‘s pick up-n-play gameplay. Easy-to-learn events and simple controls make it fun for gamers of all skill levels to compete. But make no mistakes; when the final buzzer goes off, only the winningest winners will be crowned on the Sportmatchen stage!

Kaj Forell Video Game Brand, the three-man team whose works include contributions to hit indies like Helldivers and Magicka, have crafted a love-letter to sports party games in Super Sportmatchen. With gameplay that’s easy to pick up, but hard to master, it’s perfect for friends of all different skill levels.

Key Features:

Pick up-n-play gameplay that’s fun for gamers of all skill levels!

Play with your family! Play with your friends! Play with your foes!

Ten outrageous events that will test your skills in fun and imaginative ways!

Six digital athletes to guide to Olympian levels of greatness!

One EXTREEEEEME Super Sportmatchen Announcer – Tak Fujii!!!!!

