Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Info Details Battle Royale Mode, Zombies, Multiplayer - News

Activision and Treyarch have released new information and trailers for Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. The information details the multiplayer, zombies mode and new battle royale mode called Blackout.

The most played series in Call of Duty is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, a game-changing experience built for the Black Ops community with more ways to have fun with your friends than ever before.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII delivers the deepest and most tactical multiplayer experience ever in Black Ops, the biggest day one Zombies offering ever in the series with triple the number of adventures, and an all-new Battle Royale-inspired mode that brings together characters, locations, weapons and gear from across the storied series in all-out survival combat, all uniquely Black Ops.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII has three distinct modes of play:

Multiplayer

Zombies

Blackout

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII features a fully-optimized PC version, which for the first time in Call of Duty history will be available on Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming platform.

■ Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII’s multiplayer experience delivers the most tactical depth to-date. Featuring a gritty, grounded combat experience, Black Ops IIII‘s Multiplayer is set between Black Ops II and Black Ops III and serves as a prequel to the game’s Specialists and their backstories. Multiplayer has been revamped to a whole new level, designed to offer more choice, reward more styles of play and create an even more intensely competitive experience.

Specialists – Specialists return in a big way: their weapons and equipment are unique to each, so combining Specialists based on style of play and game mode adds a new level of strategy and team creativity – it’s all about synergy. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII features a combination of new and re-imagined Specialists, all of whom have distinct combat profiles and abilities.

– Specialists return in a big way: their weapons and equipment are unique to each, so combining Specialists based on style of play and game mode adds a new level of strategy and team creativity – it’s all about synergy. Teamwork – Multiplayer in Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII places an emphasis on tactical teamplay that rewards all play styles that contribute to a team’s success, not just individual performance or K/D ratio. Players can combine their talents with other players to become force multipliers, making the team more superior than any one player could be on their own. Players are strong on their own, but unstoppable as a team, especially when they combine Specialists in strategic ways to work together.

– Multiplayer in Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII places an emphasis on tactical teamplay that rewards all play styles that contribute to a team’s success, not just individual performance or K/D ratio. Players can combine their talents with other players to become force multipliers, making the team more superior than any one player could be on their own. Player Movement and Gameplay Pace – The pace of Black Ops IIII has evolved, without slowing down the speed of the player. Combat is more tactical, yet more fluid than ever. Black Ops IIII multiplayer is a grounded experience, with no thrust-jumps or wall-running. It also introduces a new manual health system that you must strategically employ: choose when to regenerate your health as it recharges on a cooldown.

– The pace of Black Ops IIII has evolved, without slowing down the speed of the player. Combat is more tactical, yet more fluid than ever.

■ Zombies

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of Call of Duty Zombies, as Black Ops IIII delivers the biggest Zombies offering at launch ever with three full Zombies experiences.

New Story and Characters – Black Ops IIII Zombies marks the beginning of a brand-new storyline with new characters. Voyage of Despair is set aboard the RMS Titanic, an iconic and monumental setting where our four protagonists discover the truth that befell the doomed passengers on that fateful night. Set in ancient Rome, IX thrusts our four protagonists into a coliseum where ritual sacrifices may be required. Expanding on the fan-favorite Mob of the Dead, the third map Blood of the Dead features the Origins characters from the previous Zombies storyline visiting the purgatory dimension of Alcatraz.

– Black Ops IIII Zombies marks the beginning of a brand-new storyline with new characters. More Customization – In Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, Zombies will be the most customizable experience to-date, giving players access to customizable options that allow players to change the fundamental rules and systems of the Zombies gameplay experience. Black Ops IIII Zombies will include Custom Games and new Game Modes, which will deliver a more personalized Zombies experience – allowing players to tailor the challenge and difficulty to their play style, and experience the game in a new way.

– In Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, Zombies will be the most customizable experience to-date, giving players access to customizable options that allow players to change the fundamental rules and systems of the Zombies gameplay experience.

■ Blackout

Blackout is a celebration of the Black Ops community, introducing a brand-new Battle Royale style mode steeped in the Black Ops universe. Blackout pits the most players ever in franchise history against each other, in the biggest map in Call of Duty history, all with the signature Black Ops combat players know and love.

Black Ops Playable Characters and Fan-Favorite Locales – Blackout will feature classic playable characters from previous Black Ops games with a colossal map that features locations inspired by fan-favorite Black Ops multiplayer maps, including iconic areas from Nuketown and Firing Range.

Classic Weapons and Vehicles – The mode will feature classic Black Ops weapons with different ammo types and equipment that players will loot and scavenge in the map. Players will also find and drive land, sea and air vehicles.

■ PC Version

With the biggest dedicated PC development team ever in the series, Black Ops delivers a fully-optimized PC experience. Everything from the visuals to the controls has been built and optimized for PC gamers in every way possible.

Dedicated PC Development – Treyarch is working closely with Beenox to develop Black Ops IIII for PC, featuring an uncapped frame-rate, 4k resolution and HDR, and support for ultra-wide monitors.

– Treyarch is working closely with Beenox to develop Black Ops IIII for PC, featuring an uncapped frame-rate, 4k resolution and HDR, and support for ultra-wide monitors. First Call of Duty Game on Blizzard’s Battle.net – Through its partnership with Blizzard, Black Ops IIII will be available on the Battle.net online platform. The game will include all the social features of the Battle.net platform, which includes staying connected to friends playing other games on Battle.net or staying connected to the Battle.net mobile app.

– Through its partnership with Blizzard, Black Ops IIII will be available on the Battle.net online platform.

■ Additional Information

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will be available globally on PS4, Xbox One and PC on Friday, October 12, 2018.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and developed by award-winning developer, Treyarch, with additional development support from Raven Software and Beenox.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII builds on the established universe played by hundreds of millions of fans:

o There have been over 200 million players across the Call of Duty Black Ops titles with over 15 billion hours of gameplay to date. For more information and the latest intel on Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, check out: CallofDuty.com, YouTube, and follow @Treyarch and @CallofDuty on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

