BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Gets Persona 4 Arena Highlight Trailer - News

Arc System Works has released the Persona 4 Arena highlight trailer for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle.

View it below:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on May 31 in Japan and Asia, June 5 in North America, and this summer in Europe.

