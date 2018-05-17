Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Unannounced AAA Franchise by Ubisoft to Release by March 2019 - News

Ubisoft CFO Alain Martinez during a financial conference call discussed upcoming games from the publisher. The publisher will release three AAA games in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2019.

The three AAA games are The Crew 2 on June 29, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and an "unannounced franchise."





More information on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will be released at E3 2018 next month.

Thanks DualShockers.

