Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Gets Multiplayer Reveal Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 653 Views
Activision and Treyarch have released the multiplayer reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.
View it below:
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So the thing about it having grappling hooks and being like Overwatch wasn't very far off after all. Yeah, I think I'll skip this one.
Well, this isn't what the fans wanted. We wanted a boots on the ground modern game, this is near future with ziplines and crap. Already alot of dislikes from the fanbase, not as many as Infinite Warfare got, but alot more dislikes than CoD WW2.
What's the point in HP bars if you die as quickly as you ever did? There is HP in OW because you can survive more than a split second.
4 Comments