Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Gets Multiplayer Reveal Trailer - News

/ 653 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

Activision and Treyarch have released the multiplayer reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII.

View it below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII will launch worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles