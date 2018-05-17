Find True Love in New Live Action Dragon’s Crown Pro Trailer - News

Atlus has released a new live action trailer for Dragon’s Crown Pro dubbed Find True Love.

Dragon’s Crown Pro is available now for the PlayStation 4.

