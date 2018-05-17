Take-Two Discusses Possible Transition to PS5 in 2020, PC is 'Very, Very Important' - News

/ 946 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick during a financial conference call for the fiscal year that ended March 31, discussed the possible transition to the PlayStation 5 in 2020.

Zelnick said he doesn't have the ability to discuss the plans of another company, however, he stated that Take-Two handled the transition from the PlayStation 3 to the PlayStation 4 by having "the highest quality properties that defy proper behavior in console transition periods."





Having a "limited number of the highest quality release" and having titles that do well over a long perioud of time is important to handle the transition. An example of this is Grand Theft Auto V, which launched at the end of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 lifecycle. The game was later released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC and recently reached 95 million units shipped.

Zelnick says the industry isn't platform-agnostic yet, however, it is moving in that direction.

"Does that mean that the business is flattening out, everything becomes open, and we don’t care what brand is on the box? Not in the least. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of more generations. However, it does get us closer to a point where we truly can be platform-agnostic as an industry. I would say that we’re not there yet, but that day will come."

He added that the PC a a gaming platform is "very, very important."

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles