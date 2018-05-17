Microsoft Announces Accessible Gaming With Xbox Adaptive Controller - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 878 Views
Microsoft has announced a new controller for the Xbox One called the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which is specialized to help gamers with disabilities able to play their favorite games.
The controller will be available exclusively through the Microsoft Store for $99.99. Microsoft will be sharing more information in a few weeks at E3 2018.
The controller features larger A and B buttons, D-Pad, Xbox home button, Snap, and Menu Buttons. It also features a number of ports to allow alternate control options to be plugged into the controller.
"At Microsoft, we believe in empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," said head of Xbox Phil Spencer. "Our CEO, Satya Nadella, has spoken about how essential it is that we push the boundaries of what technology can do in a concerted effort to be inclusive of everyone around the world. These principles have the deepest impact in how we are building products that are designed for everyone. We have been on a journey of inclusive design, which celebrates and draws inspiration from people who are often overlooked in the typical design process.
"As I discussed at the annual DICE conference in February, when we truly design for all, we help make the world more equal. That’s why I’m so excited about today’s Microsoft Story Labs feature which shares an in-depth look at our newest piece of hardware which we believe will enable and empower even more Xbox One and Windows 10 gamers across the globe: The Xbox Adaptive Controller.
"By taking an inclusive design approach and considerations of gamers who might not be able to reach all the bumpers and triggers or hold a controller for an extended period of time, for example, we were able to design a controller that provides a way for more fans to enjoy gaming. On our journey of inclusive design, we have taken a wider view of our fans and a more inclusive approach to designing for them.
"For gamers with limited mobility, finding controller solutions to fit their individual needs has been challenging. The solutions that exist today are often expensive, hard to find, or require significant technical skill to create. A number of individuals and organizations are creating custom solutions, but it has been often difficult for them to scale when most rigs need to be so personalized."
This is a fantastic idea! Enabling more people to play games can only be a good thing.
Let's give credit where credit's due. If the adaptive controller works as advertised it would offer tremendous value to handicapped people interested in gaming. Add a game-pass to that and you instantly get promoted to full-fledged gamer. Great move!
Great to see a bigger focus on this issue and kudos to MS for making what seems to be a pretty brilliant solution.
That's a fantastic move by Microsoft, everyone should be able to play video games! I hope Sony and Nintendo follow suit someday.
This is a really cool idea. Big props to MS for this. Sony and Nintendo should consider doing something like this.
Am I the only one that sees the Wii Nunchuk on the left side?
No.
Good idea, how long until we can people downplaying this is only a matter of time. Good to see there focusing on bringing new gamers into the industry.
So far the only negativity in here is yours.
Assnation is always negative
@Azuren it seems you have a hard time understand my post. "Good idea" means positive where i am from.
And it would seem you have a hard time understanding that adding a snide comment about how "people downplaying this is only a matter of time" turns your entire comment into a negative.
~ PhatChips was Banned
There really wasn't a need to add the downplaying comment in there, Azzanation. Just try to understand why people would be frustrated by that.
