Microsoft Announces Accessible Gaming With Xbox Adaptive Controller - News

Microsoft has announced a new controller for the Xbox One called the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which is specialized to help gamers with disabilities able to play their favorite games.

The controller will be available exclusively through the Microsoft Store for $99.99. Microsoft will be sharing more information in a few weeks at E3 2018.

The controller features larger A and B buttons, D-Pad, Xbox home button, Snap, and Menu Buttons. It also features a number of ports to allow alternate control options to be plugged into the controller.

"At Microsoft, we believe in empowering every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more," said head of Xbox Phil Spencer. "Our CEO, Satya Nadella, has spoken about how essential it is that we push the boundaries of what technology can do in a concerted effort to be inclusive of everyone around the world. These principles have the deepest impact in how we are building products that are designed for everyone. We have been on a journey of inclusive design, which celebrates and draws inspiration from people who are often overlooked in the typical design process.

"As I discussed at the annual DICE conference in February, when we truly design for all, we help make the world more equal. That’s why I’m so excited about today’s Microsoft Story Labs feature which shares an in-depth look at our newest piece of hardware which we believe will enable and empower even more Xbox One and Windows 10 gamers across the globe: The Xbox Adaptive Controller.





"By taking an inclusive design approach and considerations of gamers who might not be able to reach all the bumpers and triggers or hold a controller for an extended period of time, for example, we were able to design a controller that provides a way for more fans to enjoy gaming. On our journey of inclusive design, we have taken a wider view of our fans and a more inclusive approach to designing for them.

"For gamers with limited mobility, finding controller solutions to fit their individual needs has been challenging. The solutions that exist today are often expensive, hard to find, or require significant technical skill to create. A number of individuals and organizations are creating custom solutions, but it has been often difficult for them to scale when most rigs need to be so personalized."

