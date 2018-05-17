Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Launches in Japan on August 30 - News

posted 3 days ago

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4 on August 30 in Japan for 7,200 yen, revealed the latest issue of Weekly Jump.





Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.

