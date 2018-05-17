The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Info Details Characters - News

Falcom has released new information of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ that details characters Fie Claussell, Rutger Claussell, Xeno, and Leonidas.

■ Characters

Fie Claussell (voiced by Hisako Kanemoto)

A young bracer from the Zephyr jaeger corp with advanced combat skills and astounding physical ability.

During the Civil War, when she was a student of the old Class VII, she reunited with her former jaeger corp and decided to become a bracer, and gained the qualifications of a senior bracer under the guidance of her instructor Sarah.

As the Empire continued its activities inside and outside the country, she reunited with Rutger, who was thought to have been dead, as well as Xeno and Leonidas, who disappeared at the end of the Civil War.

Although she has grown as a member of Class VII and as a bracer, and shows those achievements to Rutger, who raised her as her foster parent, why has Rutger returned? And why are they working with the Gnomes?

With the truth still to be revealed, the curse of the Empire had begun.

Rutger Claussell (voiced by Houchuu Ootsuka)

The adoptive father of Fie, and the veteran leader of Zephyr, which is said to be the strongest jaeger corp in the continent.

Several years ago, at the end of a one-on-one fight against an enemy leader, he took his last breath in front of Fie and the other members.

—However, whatever the full story may be, he was revived as the Awakener of the Palatinate Knight, Zector. He then appeared before Fie with his former group members Xeno and Leonidas.

Rutger seems to have come alive as one of the Awakeners due to the spread of loathsome curse in the Empire, but…

Xeno (voiced by Kouhei Matsumoto)

A former member of the Zephyr jaeger corp who served as its regimental commander.

Because he specializes in tactics that utilized his dedicated bracer traps, he is known by the nickname “Trap Master.”

During the Civil War, he told Fie “the leader has been recovered,” then disappeared from the Empire.

However, he appears again alongside Rutger, the leader who was supposed to have died, and lends a hand to the Black Workshop.

He is trying to get something through to Fie, who is fighting against the disaster in the Empire as a bracer, but…

Leonidas (voiced by Hiroshi Isobe)

A former member of the Zephyr jaeger corp who acts alongside Xeno.

Due to the overwhelming power of the huge machine gauntlet that he uses as a weapon that serves to destroy the enemies on the battlefield, he is known by the nickname “Behemoth.”

He makes appearances all over the Empire alongside the mysteriously resurrected Rutger, and collides with his former group member Fie, but seems inwardly happy with her activities as a bracer, oozing with love for Fie with every word.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ will launch for the PlayStation 4 this fall in Japan.

