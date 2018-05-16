Take-Two Won't Announce New Games at E3 2018 - News

Take-Two president Karl Slatoff announced during the financial conference call for the company discussed plans for E3 2018.

Take-Two, which includes 2K Games and Rockstar Games, will not announce any new games during the event next month.





The company recently announced one of the "highly-anticipated title from one of 2K’s biggest franchises" has been delayed to fiscal year 2020. That is between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

Thanks DualShockers.

