Grand Theft Auto V Shipments Top 95 Million Units - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 613 Views

Take-Two CEO announced during the financial conference call for the company that shipment figures for Grand Theft Auto V has surpassed 95 million units as of March 31, 2018.

This figure is up from 90 million units shipped in February 2018.

Grand Theft Auto V is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments

Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (2 hours ago)

As expected. 100 million before the end of the year... confirmed.

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (4 hours ago)

The game that keeps on giving.

Eric2048
Eric2048 (4 hours ago)

insane!

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (4 hours ago)

5m in a month and a bit? For a 5+ year old game? Insane! Should reach 100m way before the end of the year!

alejollorente10
alejollorente10 (4 hours ago)

Impressive

Ljink96
Ljink96 (4 hours ago)

Just...wow. Probably only 2nd behind Minecraft. Take Two would be insane not to easily bump that up to 100M with a Switch version. Mad props to them. I don't play these games but gotta give credit where it's do. Damn.

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (4 hours ago)

At the rate it's going it would pass 100m before a Switch version released (even if one was coming soon)!

Kerotan
Kerotan (1 hour ago)

It will hit 130m+ without the switch

