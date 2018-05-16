Grand Theft Auto V Shipments Top 95 Million Units - News

Take-Two CEO announced during the financial conference call for the company that shipment figures for Grand Theft Auto V has surpassed 95 million units as of March 31, 2018.

This figure is up from 90 million units shipped in February 2018.

Grand Theft Auto V is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.

