The Crew 2 Closed Beta Starts May 31 - News

Ubisoft announced the open world racing sequel, The Crew 2, will be getting a closed beta. It will start on May 31 and end on June 4. It will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

You can sign up for the closed beta here.

The Crew 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on June 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

