Shape of the World Release Date Revealed

Publisher Plug In Digital and developer Hollow Tree Games announced the first-person exploration game, Shape of the World, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on June 5, and for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on June 6 for $12.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Without you, will the forest still come alive?

Shape of the World is an exploration game where a rich and colorful world grows around you, a relaxing and interactive escape about getting yourself pleasantly lost. Your presence is the driving force behind the procedurally populated environment amble through a dream-like forest, aquatic caves and peaceful shores.

Game Length Note:

Shape of the World is a one to three hour experience, depending on how absorbed you become by the world. No puzzle, no explicit story or platforms await you… Immersion, exploration and contemplation form the core of the game.

Key Features:

First-person explorer: Unwind as you wander surreal environments that beckon you to explore, hinting at distant landmarks and encouraging you to delve deeper into the woods. Travel at your own pace: no ticking clock or perils laying in wait will prevent you from enjoying your journey here.

Unwind as you wander surreal environments that beckon you to explore, hinting at distant landmarks and encouraging you to delve deeper into the woods. Travel at your own pace: no ticking clock or perils laying in wait will prevent you from enjoying your journey here. Play with an organic and mysterious ecosystem: Interact with graceful animals, ephemeral flora, and intriguing monoliths. Your actions will alter the world you discover in vibrant and unexpected ways, leaving you wondering what will happen with each path you forge and every hollow you stumble upon.

Interact with graceful animals, ephemeral flora, and intriguing monoliths. Your actions will alter the world you discover in vibrant and unexpected ways, leaving you wondering what will happen with each path you forge and every hollow you stumble upon. Procedural population: The forest only materializes around you when you get close, and it regrows in a new way each time you pass. The game features a graphically compelling procedurally generated environment that shifts continually. What will you find when you retrace your steps?”

The forest only materializes around you when you get close, and it regrows in a new way each time you pass. The game features a graphically compelling procedurally generated environment that shifts continually. What will you find when you retrace your steps?” A dynamic soundtrack that responds to the player’s travels: The audio shifts along with the visuals, providing an enveloping aural experience to match your psychedelic journey and amplify your immersion.

