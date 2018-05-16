Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Remains at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (NS) has remained at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 25,886 units, according to Media Create for the week ending May 13.

There were no new releases in the top 20.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 31,720 units. The PS4 sold 17,688 units, the 3DS sold 6,354 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,229 units and Xbox One sold 168 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 25,886 (114,307) [PS4] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 15,172 (179,432) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 12,966 (2,310,403) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,383 (1,532,201) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 9,818 (158,385) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 9,414 (492,230) [PS4] God of War (SIE, 04/20/18) – 6,473 (98,579) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,754 (986,181) [PSV] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami, 04/26/18) – 5,580 (79,882) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 4,597 (1,721,235) [NSW] The Snack World: Trejarers Gold (Level-5, 04/12/18) – 4,318 (78,956) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 3,125 (1,631,988) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Ubisoft, 03/01/18) – 2,581 (51,295) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 2,146 (43,149) [PS4] Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition (Spike Chunsoft, 04/12/18) – 1,977 (27,066) [PS4] Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft, 03/29/18) – 1,960 (133,748) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 1,884 (407,189) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1,866 (443,548) [NSW] Arms (Nitnendo, 06/16/17) – 1,714 (405,118) [3DS] Detective Pikachu (The Pokemon Company, 03/23/18) – 1,637 (79,050)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

