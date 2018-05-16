Battlefield V Announced, Reveal Set for May 23 - News

Electronic Arts has officially announced Battlefield V.

The game will officially be revealed on May 23 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK. You can view the live reveal here.

The Battlefield V reveal live stream will be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah and members of the DICE development team.

