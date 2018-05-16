Battlefield V Announced, Reveal Set for May 23

Battlefield V Announced, Reveal Set for May 23 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 472 Views

Electronic Arts has officially announced Battlefield V.

The game will officially be revealed on May 23 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm UK. You can view the live reveal here

The Battlefield V reveal live stream will be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah and members of the DICE development team.

4 Comments

WhatATimeToBeAlive
WhatATimeToBeAlive (1 hour ago)

I hope it's either WW2 or Cold War.

  • +1
TheGamer_1995
TheGamer_1995 (2 hours ago)

Trevor Noah?? That's... so random

  • +1
Areym
Areym (3 hours ago)

Is Trevor Noah a game in any sense? I'm never a fan of these celebrities presenting shit they clearly don't know or care about. Hoping trevor is at least familiar with it.

  • 0
Areym
Areym (3 hours ago)

a gamer*

  • 0
Crymassive
Crymassive (3 hours ago)

Battlefield has potential but because of Ea`s shady buissiness practises I wont play it.

  • 0