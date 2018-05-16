Super Neptunia RPG Coming West for PS4 & Switch This Fall - News

/ 294 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Idea Factory International has announced that Super Neptunia RPG (previously known as Brave Neptunia, based on its Japanese name) is coming west this fall for on PS4 & Switch. The Switch version had previously only been announced in Korea, as the Japanese website currently only lists PS4.

The game is a side-scrolling RPG set in the Hyperdimension Neptunia universe from developer Artisan Studios.

Further details including pricing were not given. You can check out the official English website here.

More Articles