People Can Fly Opens 2 New Studios to Work on AAA Shooter for Square Enix

Polish developer People Can Fly has opened up new two studios in Newcastle, UK and Rzeszow, Poland. The teams will help work on a new IP that is a AAA shooter published by Square Enix.

With the two new studios there are now over 150 people working on the upcoming shooter.

"Since People Can Fly became an independent studio again, our ambition has been to build a team of talented and experienced developers that can develop the best AAA games," said People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski.

"We decided in 2017 to open a new studio in Newcastle, the UK, to attract not only local talent, but also to attract the best developers within the UK. We want this team to grow to 20-30 developers within the next 12-18 months.

"When CI Games decided to restructure its operations, we immediately decided to open a new studio in Rzeszów to allow those great developers to keep on working together as a team, and to contribute to the game we’re working on. Our intention is to give both new studios, in Newcastle and in Rzeszów, the opportunity to work on features or part of the game independently from the Warsaw team."

Thanks DualShockers.

