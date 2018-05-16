Ride 3 Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Launches in November - News

posted 4 hours ago

Milestone has announced motorcycle racing game, Ride 3, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on November 8.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is a short overview of the game:

Ride the most beautiful and powerful bikes ever crafted. Explore the most amazing roads in the world on your two wheels companion. Customize your bike’s every single detail, making it a reflection of your riding style and your own personality. Feel the adrenaline, the competition, the freedom. Feel everything.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

