Okami HD Launches for Switch in Japan on August 9

posted 4 hours ago

Okami HD will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 9 for 2,990 yen, revealed Famitsu. The game will also launch for the Switch this summer in North America and Europe.

Okami HD is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

